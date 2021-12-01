Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has named the suspect in an inmate’s death at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to the ODOC, Gabriel Simon is accused of killing his cell mate, Michael Gehring, on Nov. 24.

Simon is currently serving a 20 year sentence for second-degree robbery and robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon from Tulsa County.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections also shot down rumors of cannibalism involved in Gehring’s murder, calling the rumors “wildly untrue.”

No further details have been released in the case.

