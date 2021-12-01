Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Gabriel Simon
Gabriel Simon(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has named the suspect in an inmate’s death at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to the ODOC, Gabriel Simon is accused of killing his cell mate, Michael Gehring, on Nov. 24.

Simon is currently serving a 20 year sentence for second-degree robbery and robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon from Tulsa County.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections also shot down rumors of cannibalism involved in Gehring’s murder, calling the rumors “wildly untrue.”

No further details have been released in the case.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash

Latest News

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on US-183 just south of Manitou.
One dead in Tillman County crash
The Salvation Army said Wednesday that there are still more than 300 angels that need to be...
300 angels not yet adopted for Lawton Angel Tree
So far, there have been 667,512 Coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic began.
585 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oklahoma
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton