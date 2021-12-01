Expert Connections
VFW Posts in Lawton need donations for families

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two VFW’s in Lawton are collecting items to put together Christmas baskets for local families in need.

VFW Posts 1193 and 5263 are asking the community to donate holiday dinner items including hams, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and desserts.

VFW Post 1193 Quartermaster Bob Medina said when buying items, people should be mindful that those who receive it, may not have extra ingredients like eggs or milk to cook with.

He said for many active duty families, it could be the first Christmas away from home.

“A lot of them are away from home, they’re young, away from home and they may be here with their wife, maybe a child or something,” Medina said. “But because they’re so young, they don’t have a lot of the same resources as other people may have.”

According to Medina, they hope to have enough to make up baskets for 30 families of active duty service members or veterans.

Up until Dec. 20, people can drop donations off at 926 southwest 2nd Street. They open at 5 p.m.

Those interested can also call the VFW at 580-353-7110 and schedule a time to leave items with Medina.

