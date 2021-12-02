Expert Connections
1,600+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There have been 669,132 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma saw an increase in new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,620 new cases Thursday, while no new deaths from the virus were reported by the CDC.

There have been 669,132 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 852, with 8,525 active cases.

