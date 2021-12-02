Cameron University lights Christmas tree
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the Christmas spirit, Cameron University kicked off the holiday season with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight.
The Christmas tree lighting drew in a large crowd of attendees who were treated to hot cocoa and other goodies.
The university will hold another tree lighting ceremony at its Duncan campus Thursday at 6 p.m.
