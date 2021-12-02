Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University lights Christmas tree

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the Christmas spirit, Cameron University kicked off the holiday season with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight.

The Christmas tree lighting drew in a large crowd of attendees who were treated to hot cocoa and other goodies.

The university will hold another tree lighting ceremony at its Duncan campus Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Latest News

Fort Sill lights Christmas tree on base.
Fort Sill kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank wrap up Share Your Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank conclude Share Your Christmas event
Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle.
Parole Board denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff