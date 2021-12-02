Charges filed in Lawton standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police have released more information about the man arrested last Friday after an hours long standoff.

Christoper Hartley is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Last week, officers were called to a home on northwest 26th Street on report of a domestic situation.

When they knocked on the door, police said they heard a gunshot come from inside the home.

They then made contact with Hartley over the phone and during those talks two people came outside of the building, one of them needing to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

After roughly three hours of speaking with police, Hartley left the home and was arrested.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

