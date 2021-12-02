Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Charges filed in Lawton standoff

Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police have released more information about the man arrested last Friday after an hours long standoff.

Christoper Hartley is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Last week, officers were called to a home on northwest 26th Street on report of a domestic situation.

When they knocked on the door, police said they heard a gunshot come from inside the home.

They then made contact with Hartley over the phone and during those talks two people came outside of the building, one of them needing to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

After roughly three hours of speaking with police, Hartley left the home and was arrested.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Latest News

LPS to offer COVID-19 tests to students and staffs
City of Lawton to look into redistricting after 2020 Census results.
City of Lawton works to redistrict ward boundaries
VFW Posts 1193 and 5263 seek donations to make Christmas baskets.
VFW Posts in Lawton need donations for families
A small business Christmas expo will be held for military spouses and community owned...
Small Business Christmas Expo happening tomorrow in Altus