Comanche Nation hosts Elders Drive Thru
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation will host a drive thru Elders Day on Dec. 3.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building.
City National Bank will be there to present a check to Comanche Nation elder tribal members as well as a gift bag.
If elders need help they can deposit their check there at City National or deposit it on their own time.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.