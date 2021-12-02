Expert Connections
Comanche Nation hosts Elders Drive Thru

Comanche Nation hosts Elders Day Drive Thru event.
Comanche Nation hosts Elders Day Drive Thru event.(Comanche Nation)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation will host a drive thru Elders Day on Dec. 3.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building.

City National Bank will be there to present a check to Comanche Nation elder tribal members as well as a gift bag.

If elders need help they can deposit their check there at City National or deposit it on their own time.

