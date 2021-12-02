Duncan Little Theatre presents: “Home for the Holidays”
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan celebrates the holiday season with a special production of “Home for the Holidays.”
The Duncan Little Theatre will present the production starting Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Simmons Center in Duncan.
Sundays show will begin at 2 p.m.
The performance will feature songs and scenes from holiday shows.
Each production will feature special guest performers, which means it is like a new show every night.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, military members and students.
