First Alert Forecast | 12/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday Texoma! It’ll be another warm (hot almost) day on tap! Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will return out of the south to southwest but will stay light at 5 to 15mph. While today will be very unseasonable for early December standards, it’ll be a great day to be outside! Expect today to be warmer by 5 to 10 degrees than yesterday. Overnight, skies will remain partly cloudy with temperatures by Friday morning falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Believe it or not, tomorrow will be warmer! Friday will feature another above average day (near-record actually) with temperatures by the afternoon soaring into the low to mid 80s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph. The Jetstream (movement of air) will shift and stay to our north, providing the southern Plains with a unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions.

A cold front will move in late Friday/ early Saturday. As it slowly dives south, it’ll increase moisture ahead of the front. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Oklahoma on Friday night through Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected. The front will give us cooler temperatures over the weekend however temperatures will still remain above average. The front will stall and wash out during the day on Saturday. Highs will rise into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Model guidance is in agreement that rainfall chances will be confined to mainly southeastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and overnight where the better moisture resides. With that being said, rainfall amounts will remain light to moderate.

Our next front arrives Sunday night and will pack more of a punch than the first one. Strong gusty winds are expected behind the front with much cooler weather by Monday. Highs will drop into the mid 50s with some north of I-40, struggling to get out of the 40s!! This will be quiet the shock compared to our recent warm pattern. No precipitation is expected with this front.

Another front is on the way for next Wednesday. However, things are a bit fuzzy as models are not handling the evolution of this front well. Temperatures could drop cold enough to see a risk for wintry precipitation for portions of northwest Oklahoma. With that being said, how cold or warm we get is still to be determined!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

