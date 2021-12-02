Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. - Fort Sill kicked off the Christmas season with a tree lighting on post this evening.

More than 300 people took advantage of the warmer December temperatures to head out to the historic Old Post Quadrangle for the newest event.

The tree lighting is in its second year on Fort Sill.

”It’s something we started last year to bring new history here to Fort Sill and this historical site,” Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor said.

The entertainment was provided by children from the post’s Tincher and Cooper Child Development Centers and the Macarthur High School Drum Line also participated.

And, of course, there was a visit by the Jolly Old Elf himself as Santa Claus left his reindeer at the North Pole and was brought in by the Fort Sill Fire Department due to lack of winter weather.

Then it was time for the main event.

“Very nice. I was there when the fire truck stopped and seeing all the kids just surround the fire truck and escort Santa to the stage and just seeing their laughter,” Taylor said.

The tree will stay lit each night throughout the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Latest News

Cameron University lights a Christmas tree at their Lawton campus on Dec. 1.
Cameron University lights Christmas tree
Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank wrap up Share Your Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank conclude Share Your Christmas event
Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle.
Parole Board denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff