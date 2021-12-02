Fort Sill kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

FORT SILL, Okla. - Fort Sill kicked off the Christmas season with a tree lighting on post this evening.

More than 300 people took advantage of the warmer December temperatures to head out to the historic Old Post Quadrangle for the newest event.

The tree lighting is in its second year on Fort Sill.

”It’s something we started last year to bring new history here to Fort Sill and this historical site,” Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor said.

The entertainment was provided by children from the post’s Tincher and Cooper Child Development Centers and the Macarthur High School Drum Line also participated.

And, of course, there was a visit by the Jolly Old Elf himself as Santa Claus left his reindeer at the North Pole and was brought in by the Fort Sill Fire Department due to lack of winter weather.

Then it was time for the main event.

“Very nice. I was there when the fire truck stopped and seeing all the kids just surround the fire truck and escort Santa to the stage and just seeing their laughter,” Taylor said.

The tree will stay lit each night throughout the holiday season.

