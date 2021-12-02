Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Latest News

People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in...
Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa
LPS to offer COVID-19 tests to students and staffs
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack