LPS to offer COVID-19 tests to students and staffs

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting next week, LPS will offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Testing will be available for students who are showing COVID symptoms or are returning to school after quarantine.

Parents may also be elect to have their kids be tested on a random basis, but only with parental permission.

In addition, a number of specific schools, including the Life Ready Center, Central Middle School and others will have a dedicated nurse on staff to offer testing on an as-needed basis.

Testing will be available for both appointments and walk-ins ad designated sites.

Monday – Lawton High School 9:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday – Life Ready Center 9:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday – MacArthur Middle School 9:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Thursday – Life Ready Center 9:15 a.m. 12:15 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Friday – Eisenhower High School 9:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

