Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County

Jamyson Powers
Jamyson Powers(Jefferson County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County.

Jamyson Powers is accused of groping a then-12-year-old on three occasions in June 2020.

According to court documents, the victim said at one point while at a lake, Powers pulled her under water when she tried to swim away from him.

He is also accused of requesting nude photos of the girl and then sending her photos of himself afterward.

Powers’ bond has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on US-183 just south of Manitou.
One dead in Tillman County crash
Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
There have been 669,132 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
1,600+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Police in Snyder searching for stabbing suspect
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak