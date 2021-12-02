Expert Connections
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mandy Richardson was born in Wichita Falls, and graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1999. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Theatre in 2006, and her Master’s in Theatre Education in 2008, both from Texas Woman’s University.

Richardson has been involved in both performance and production in the theatre community since the age of 10.  She spent three years, after earning her degrees, as a Technical Director and teacher for McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas.  Where her students earned numerous awards for design and production. Since then she has enjoyed working with high school theatre students throughout North Texas.

Some of her favorite hobbies include woodworking, furniture design, stage lighting and singing.  She is excited to have finally found her passion for news, and is looking forward to many years of sharing stories with the Southwest Oklahoma area.

