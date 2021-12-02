Oklahoma Attorney General sues Biden Administration over National Guard vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is suing the Biden Administration over its vaccine mandate for federal employees and the National Guard.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week denied Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for the mandate for the National Guard to be suspended.

The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General has asked a federal court to grant a Temporary Restraining Order or preliminary injunction to prevent the mandate from being enforced.

O’Connor’s lawsuit also seeks to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funds from the Oklahoma National Guard or Guard members.

