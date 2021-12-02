Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Attorney General sues Biden Administration over National Guard vaccine mandate

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is suing the Biden Administration over its vaccine mandate for federal employees and the National Guard.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week denied Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for the mandate for the National Guard to be suspended.

The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General has asked a federal court to grant a Temporary Restraining Order or preliminary injunction to prevent the mandate from being enforced.

O’Connor’s lawsuit also seeks to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funds from the Oklahoma National Guard or Guard members.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on US-183 just south of Manitou.
One dead in Tillman County crash
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff

Latest News

Comanche Nation hosts Elders Day Drive Thru event.
Comanche Nation hosts Elders Drive Thru
Veterans City to host annual Christmas show
Veterans Center to host annual Christmas Show
Duncan Little Theatre presents their production of "Home for the Holidays."
Duncan Little Theatre presents: “Home for the Holidays”
Oklahoma Highway Patrol 67th Academy announces graduation