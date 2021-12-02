Expert Connections
Oklahoma Highway Patrol 67th Academy announces graduation

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMOND, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced 42 cadets are graduating from the 67th Academy this Friday.

The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Memorial Road Church of Christ, 2221 E. Memorial Road in Edmond.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook page for anyone interested in watching.

The Academy began in July with 65 cadets. The cadets underwent 18 weeks of training and included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid and Spanish. They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction and physical fitness.

“We are extremely proud of these 42 cadets graduating from our Academy,” Chief of the Patrol Patrick Mays said. “After graduation, they enter their field training and will be dispersed throughout the state, ready to serve and protect our citizens.”

There are three legacies graduating from this Academy who have fathers who are retired troopers.

Graduating cadets enter the “break-in” phase of their training where they will ride with another Trooper for 13 weeks before working the roads on their own.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

