Parole Board denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma board has rejected clemency for a man convicted and sentenced to die for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.
The Pardon and Parole Board voted against a clemency recommendation for Gilbert Postelle.
The decision paves the way for Postelle to receive a lethal injection in February, unless a court intervenes.
Postelle did not deny killing four people in 2005.
But his attorneys argued that Postelle suffered from years of methamphetamine abuse and that he was a changed man.
