Parole Board denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle.
Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma board has rejected clemency for a man convicted and sentenced to die for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.

The Pardon and Parole Board voted against a clemency recommendation for Gilbert Postelle.

The decision paves the way for Postelle to receive a lethal injection in February, unless a court intervenes.

Postelle did not deny killing four people in 2005.

But his attorneys argued that Postelle suffered from years of methamphetamine abuse and that he was a changed man.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

