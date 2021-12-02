Parole Board denies clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma board has rejected clemency for a man convicted and sentenced to die for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.

The Pardon and Parole Board voted against a clemency recommendation for Gilbert Postelle.

The decision paves the way for Postelle to receive a lethal injection in February, unless a court intervenes.

Postelle did not deny killing four people in 2005.

But his attorneys argued that Postelle suffered from years of methamphetamine abuse and that he was a changed man.

