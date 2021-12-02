Police in Snyder searching for stabbing suspect

SNYDER, Okla. (KSWO) -Police in Snyder are searching for a man who they said stabbed someone in a convenience store on Wednesday.

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Vann and the victim were arguing in a store at 801 E Street in Snyder when Vann stabbed the person.

The victim had to undergo surgery as a result and their condition at this time is not known.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.