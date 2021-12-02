Expert Connections
Police in Snyder searching for stabbing suspect

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SNYDER, Okla. (KSWO) -Police in Snyder are searching for a man who they said stabbed someone in a convenience store on Wednesday.

According to police, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Vann and the victim were arguing in a store at 801 E Street in Snyder when Vann stabbed the person.

The victim had to undergo surgery as a result and their condition at this time is not known.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

