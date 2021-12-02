Remains of Oklahoma soldier lost in Korean War identified

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a soldier who was marked MIA during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Army Master Sergeant James L. Quong was accounted for on June 18th, 2020.

The announcement was made after his family received a full briefing on his identification.

Quong was from Norman and was an an Army Reserve captain in World War II but gave up his commission to join the regular Army as a master sergeant in the Korean War.

He was reported MIA in December of 1950, after an attack by enemy forces.

Quong’s remains were later recovered from the North Korean government in 2018.

Quong’s name is on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

It will now have a rosette placed next to it to indicate he is no longer missing.

