Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank conclude Share Your Christmas event

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was Share Your Christmas, and the Lawton community rallied together to make sure as many people as possible will have a happy holiday season.

There were collection trucks posted outside the Sheridan and Quanah Parker Walmarts, collecting donations for the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank.

Everyone was more than happy to share their Christmas this year.

KSWO would like to share our gratitude for everyone who came out.

