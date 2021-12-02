Unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers have gone up in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Nov. 20, both initial and continued unemployment claims increased in the state from the week before.

Initial claims rose from 1,828 the week before to 3,318 the week before Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, continued claims increased slightly from 14,478 to 14,646.

The national advanced figures from the U.S. Department of Labor for initial claims for the week ending Nov. 27 showed an increase of 28,000 from the week before.

The final numbers for that week for Oklahoma will be available next Thursday.

