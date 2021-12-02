Veterans Center to host annual Christmas Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Doug Rice, the President of the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, joined 7News to talk about their Annual Veterans Center Christmas Show.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the VA Auditorium at Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center.

There will be performances by vocalist Buster Swoopes and the Youth Group from Cameron Baptist Church.

Mrs. Claus will read “The Night Before Christmas” and will present the VA Center with a donation of supplies for their Comfort Closet.

The show is free and open to the public.

