Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,200+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases Friday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases Friday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,200 new Coronavirus cases and 50 deaths from the virus were reported in Oklahoma Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases Friday.

So far, there have been 670,420 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 8,868 active cases statewide according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 50 new deaths in the state, bringing the total in Oklahoma to 11,999.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

Latest News

To put it simple, today will be another beautiful but warm day
First Alert Forecast | 12/3AM
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
Students from Eisenhower, Lawton, and MacArthur High School in Lawton met up at the Sheridan...
LPS students get gifts for Angel Tree kids
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gives this year's winter outlook forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gives this year’s winter outlook