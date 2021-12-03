1,200+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,200 new Coronavirus cases and 50 deaths from the virus were reported in Oklahoma Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,288 new cases Friday.

So far, there have been 670,420 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 8,868 active cases statewide according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 50 new deaths in the state, bringing the total in Oklahoma to 11,999.

