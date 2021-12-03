7News First Alert Weather: Breaking a sweat in December?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, skies will become partly cloudy and it will be mild with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny and warm with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees, which would break the old record high of 79 degrees in Lawton. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A cold front will arrive on Saturday morning bringing the chance for a few brief showers to Texoma. Unfortunately, rain is not expected to be widespread or significant enough to help with ongoing drought conditions. Models are hinting for areas that see rain to only pick up a trace to 0.03′' of rain.

Behind the front, cooler air filters into the area with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Prefrontal warming will occur on Sunday ahead of another cold front with highs getting back into the low 70s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but the coverage of rain will be limited.

The coolest day over the next several days will come on Monday with highs only rebounding into the low 50s. We are in the transition phase to winter, therefore we can expect up-and-down temperatures throughout the next 2-3 weeks.

