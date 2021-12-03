Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gives this year’s winter outlook

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gives the winter weather outlook for this year’s forecast and what to expect throughout the season.

La Nina conditions are present in the Pacific Ocean where the sea surface temperatures are below average for the equatorial Pacific. There is also a pocket of warm water in the central Pacific along with another cold pocket of water in the Northeast Pacific, which will influence the variable jet stream across the U.S. this winter.

During a typical La Nina winter there will be above average rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest and in the Midwest and great lakes regions, while below average precipitation is anticipated across the desert southwest and much of the state of Texas.

With a variable jet stream we are expected to see several blasts of cold Canadian and Artic air similar to what we saw this previous winter, while above average temperatures are expected for areas which may not see the jet stream move overhead.

After doing some research from pervious La Nina winters, average high temperatures will be around normal, while average low temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than normal.

He gave the winter snowfall forecast through February, where areas along and south of I-40 will have a better chance for the nearby jet stream to allow for additional snowfall to occur, while elsewhere across Texoma is expected to see below average snowfall.

Here is the winter weather index where areas can expect at least a snowball fight from snow that we will see this winter.

Winter weather preparations include preparing an emergency kit, winterizing homes and vehicles and having a sufficient heating fuel in case there’s a loss of power.

