Christmas parades take place in Southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Two parades will be taking place this weekend.

Walters is hosting their annual Superhero Christmas Parade this weekend.

The parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

But it’s advised attendees get there early.

The parade, hosted by the Walters Chamber of Commerce, starts at Nevada and will go north down Broadway.

Santa will be stopping by the parade to take pictures with the kiddos.

For those who plan on being in the parade, lineup starts at 5 p.m. and there is a prize for best float and best non-float.

Duncan will also have a Christmas parade this weekend.

Duncan Main Street is hosting, the Christmas Around the World parade, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

They will line up at 12th and Willow Avenue, for the start of the parade.

There will be prizes available for the best decorated float, car, tractor and more.

More information can be found here.

