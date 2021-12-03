Expert Connections
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest

Dashawn Dearing
Dashawn Dearing(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Comanche County after he attempted to escape from police and caused a crash in Lawton.

According to court documents, on Tuesday around 8:47 a.m., a police officer attempted to pull over Dashawn Dearing when he pulled up behind him on Sheridan Road heading south near Gore Blvd. Police said Dearing then tried to drive in between two cars stopped at the light, hitting one and then getting hit by another that was heading east, causing his vehicle to become disabled in the intersection.

According to court documents, he then tried to take off running and was then arrested by police.

He then admitted to throwing away a gun while trying to escape, and officers later found that gun near the crash site.

Police said $1,567 in cash was found in Dearing’s wallet and on him when he was arrested.

In his car, they found Roxy M30 pills as well as Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills.

A search warrant of his home uncovered several firearms, empty magazines and $220 in cash as well as pill bottles including amphetamines and codeine pills.

Police said Dearing admitted to selling the Roxy M30 pills.

All of the pills were submitted to the OSBI for analysis.

Dearing is charged with nine counts including eluding or attempting to elude a police officer and trafficking in illegal drugs.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

