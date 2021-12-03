First Alert Forecast | 12/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! To put it simple, today will be another beautiful but warm day. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light south southwest winds. Highs by the afternoon will approach record-breaking potential with everyone soaring into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s!

Several disturbances in the form of cold front will move in starting later today. Tonight’s cold front (1/4) will move south and stall near I-44. Ahead of the front, moisture will increase so a few showers are possible but overall moisture will be lacking. The greatest threat for any precipitation tonight and this weekend will stay focused across south and eastern counties. Perhaps a few thunderstorms could develop but no severe weather is expected.

As Marlow and Ringling face off tonight at 7PM in state tournaments for high school football, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s with light east winds. By halftime, low 60s with winds picking up out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph as the cold front arrives. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The cold front will bring cooler weather for Saturday but daytime highs will still be above average. Remember that average high this time of year is near 57°. Area wide, temperatures by the afternoon will fall into the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. North winds at 10 to 15mph. With a return of south winds on Sunday, we’ll warm things back up with highs rising into the mid 70s by the afternoon for most locations. South winds at 10 to 20mph.

Late Sunday another, and stronger, cold front will move in (2/4). The winds will be gusty as the front passes by out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Monday morning will be cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday morning could see wind chills in the teens and 20s. By the afternoon, temperatures behind the front will feel more like early December with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s! Skies will remain partly cloudy and no precipitation is expected on Monday.

Our temperature rollercoaster continues because by Tuesday, south winds make a return resulting in warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies again with 10 to 15mph south winds.

Meanwhile, another front (3/4) will advance south bringing another round of rain chances mainly to the southeast parts of the state. Many locations will remain dry. On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cold front #4 will move in just off the 7-day forecast. Timeframe right now looks to be Thursday into next Friday. Models diverge for the evolution of this cold front which does leave things uncertain including intensity and timing that all remains big question marks at this time.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

