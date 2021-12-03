Expert Connections
Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning.

Lawton police tells us it started around 3:45 a.m. when LPD tried to pull someone over for reckless driving, and that’s when the driver took off. After a short chase, it ended around 76th and Hunter when the driver crashed into a fire hydrant and then a tree. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody.

