Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning.

Lawton police tells us it started around 3:45 a.m. when LPD tried to pull someone over for reckless driving, and that’s when the driver took off. After a short chase, it ended around 76th and Hunter when the driver crashed into a fire hydrant and then a tree. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody.

