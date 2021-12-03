LPS students get gifts for Angel Tree kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Eisenhower, Lawton, and MacArthur High School in Lawton met up at the Sheridan Road Walmart to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree kids.

Each school got to pick a boy and a girl that they wanted to support this year and spent a total of 200-dollars on each kid.

“It’s always super exciting to get and go pick out our kids, and then as a group go and shop, and pick out fun toys for them,” MacArthur High School Senior Tannon Meaders said.

Students like Meaders and others got the kid’s shoes, shirts, sweaters, blankets, Barbie dolls, hot wheels, and much more.

“Honestly, it feels amazing,” Eisenhower High School Senior Reagan Brandenburg said. “Especially coming for Lawton where there are a lot of students and people in our community that really can’t afford to provide Christmas for their families. It feels great to be able to give back and take the pressure off of some of those people.”

“Angel Tree has always been something that my family has personally loved doing,” Lawton High School Senior Mayci Paras said. “So, not only getting to do it with family and friends but also being able to do it within my school means the world to me.”

The is the first time all three schools have done this as a collaborative effort.

Eisenhower Activity Director Amber Mayfield said she’s glad the schools got together to do something positive for the community.

“We are always proud of our students and we love the way that they show their love for the Lawton community, but when you give them the opportunity to really experience something like that and give back to kids who are maybe not as fortunate as some of our students are. It’s wonderful to see them enjoy the experience, and apart of giving back to our community,” Mayfield said.

