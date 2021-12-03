Man arrested after chase in stolen truck in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested for leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, police spotted a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado in a drive-thru driven by Jaylon Miller.

When Miller got out of the drive-thru, the officer turned on his lights and started following after him.

According to court documents, Miller then drove on 19th and then turned onto NW Columbia, where he picked up speed.

Police said Miller ran through several stop signs before ultimately getting out of the tuck at a home on NW 20th Street and running inside, hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and taken to the Lawton City Jail.

Miller has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

