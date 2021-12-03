Oklahoma’s first lady speaks at Hope summit in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hope is Rising recently started the Hope summit this year, they made their first stop in Enid, Oklahoma in Oct.

Today they spoke to organizations from Jefferson and Stephens county at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

Oklahoma’s First Lady Sarah Stitt was at this morning’s event and said the summit is based on 15 years of research said hope is science.

”What we’re doing today, is a introductory, high-level overview of the science of hope, but we’re also providing the resources and the connections for the community,” Stitt said. “Partners who are interested in bring this through their community.”

Mrs. Stitt said they don’t want to drop a bunch of information on a community and leave, but wants to give the resources the people need to benefit from the science of hope.

”We’re gonna have the follow up, and the back end support for the community,” Stitt said. “So this can be taught across the community in the non-profit system, the education system, the criminal justice system, business system.”

The group wants to get these systems trained, because they are the ones teaching and protecting the next generation.

Stitt said hope can also be seen differently based on how people grew up or where they grew up, but people can be trained to use it effectively.

”So many of us are victims of who are born to or where we born, and victims of the generational cycles that we see in Oklahoma that are so prevalent and has made us the top and bottom of statistics we don’t want to be in,” Stitt said. “And I believe the Science of hope is the game changer for next generation of Oklahomans.”

The idea for the summit came over the past few years when Stitt read Chan Hellman’s work, who said hope is not a feeling.

”If you would have poll, most everybody would say that hope is feeling,” Stitt said. “If you would have asked me that several years ago, I would say hope is a feeling. Some people have more of it than others, and I probably would have classified myself as a low hope individual.”

But after getting a better understanding of the research, she soon realized she needed to educate others.

”When I read his book, his study ‘Hope Rising: The Science of Hope’, it opened my eyes that hope is not a feeling, there’s a science aspect to it,” Stitt said “It can be taught, measured and increased.”

OU professor and director of the Hope research Hellman said our capacity for hope is the single best predictor of our abilities to thrive.

”So, what we’ve been doing is taking this science of hope and trying to roll it across communities,” Hellman said. “To help inform about that science and strategies that can be used, simples strategies that can be used in a community to nurture hope for children, for adults for families.”

