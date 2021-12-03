Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

Latest News

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
To put it simple, today will be another beautiful but warm day
First Alert Forecast | 12/3AM
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen's church