Pictures with Santa set for Sunday at historic Mattie Beal Home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a special place to take pictures with Santa, the historic Mattie Beal Home has coordinated a visit from Santa himself with his elves.

Santa will be in Lawton at the Mattie Beal Home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We’re always happy to open our home,” Jamie Brown with the Mattie Beal Home said. “The Mattie Beal Home becomes very personal to us and we’re always really willing to share that with our community. So we ask for you to turn out and celebrate Christmas with us.”

The cost to take part is $5 a person.

You’ll also need to make sure you bring a camera or your phone to snap the photo.

Don’t forget that while the kids are there, you can take the time to make a balloon animal, listen to a Christmas story, and take home a special treat.

