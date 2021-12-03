Shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling knife on employee in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in Duncan after a shoplifting call led to police finding methamphetamine.

According to court documents, police were called to the Homeland in Duncan on Wednesday morning after an employee saw a man walking out of the store with merchandise in his right hand.

The employee told police that he asked the man to stop and then he ran off, and the employee chased after him.

In the store parking lot, the employee told police the man turned toward him with a knife in hand and told him to back off.

That’s when the employee pulled out a knife. He said the suspect then threw down the stolen items and left.

Police later found the suspect, who identified himself as Joshua Huff, in an alleyway with a woman.

When police found Huff, they said he had a green backpack on and a knife in a holder strapped to his belt.

When police searched him as he was being arrested, they found a syringe on him. A search of his backpack then found a digital scale with white residue on it that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Huff was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, petit larceny, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

