There maybe shipping delays for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on shipping a present to someone for the holidays you may want to think twice about how you’re going to ship that gift. One shipping store in Wichita Falls said, it may be too late to ship anything out right now, and you should expect delays to begin December 6th and 13th. Kim Galan, owner of Connect Packing and Shipping said there’s one option that may work in your favor.

“My best advice is if you haven’t already gotten your gift, get them in town if you’re going to have to ship them. Even if you’re not going to have to ship them if you buy local you’ll be able to have your Christmas gifts there on Christmas day,” said Galan.

Galan said that everyone is overwhelmed this year. She says there’s a shortage of drivers and trucks.

