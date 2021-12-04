Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temperature trend continues through next week

Limited moisture w/ series of cold fronts
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy as a cold front continues moving through the area. A slight chance for a few sprinkles in southeastern counties, otherwise we are expected to remain dry. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, noticeably cooler with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. A southwesterly flow briefly returns on Sunday allowing temperatures to warm back into the mid 70s ahead of a stronger cold front that will arrive late Sunday night and Monday morning. The best chance for any rain will be for areas along and east of I-44. A few thunderstorms are possible southeast of an Archer City-to-Waurika line.

Seasonal-like temperatures to kick off the upcoming workweek with highs topping out 50s through the first half of next week. There will be a lack of moisture, which will limit rain chances of the next several days across Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

Latest News

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma to host enrollment events this weekend.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma to host enrollment events
Optional COVID-19 testing will be offered to students and staff at Lawton Public Schools,...
Covid testing to become available at Lawton Public Schools
The project is set to be completed in 2022.
WOSC Breaks Ground on New Dorm
First United Methodist Church hosts a pop up shop.
First United Methodist Church hosts holiday pop up market