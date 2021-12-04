7News First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temperature trend continues through next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy as a cold front continues moving through the area. A slight chance for a few sprinkles in southeastern counties, otherwise we are expected to remain dry. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, noticeably cooler with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. A southwesterly flow briefly returns on Sunday allowing temperatures to warm back into the mid 70s ahead of a stronger cold front that will arrive late Sunday night and Monday morning. The best chance for any rain will be for areas along and east of I-44. A few thunderstorms are possible southeast of an Archer City-to-Waurika line.

Seasonal-like temperatures to kick off the upcoming workweek with highs topping out 50s through the first half of next week. There will be a lack of moisture, which will limit rain chances of the next several days across Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.