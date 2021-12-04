Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma to host enrollment events

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Representatives with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma are in Lawton this weekend to provide health insurance options for the community.

Specials with the company’s Mobile Assistance Center are working to connect people with the insurance plans that work best for them.

During the enrollment events, attendees can learn about benefit options and check their eligibility for financial assistance.

“We’ve tried to really make it a big part of our job to get out there and get as many people covered under health insurance, so that they can take care of their medical needs and so Oklahoma is a very high rate of uninsured and so we do our very best to try to see if we can help increase that number and make sure people are protected,” Community Outreach Specialist Richard Trussell said.

And you still have a little time to get in touch with a specialist, the Mobile Assistance Center will be open at the Hilton Garden Inn until 6 p.m.

They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

Latest News

Optional COVID-19 testing will be offered to students and staff at Lawton Public Schools,...
Covid testing to become available at Lawton Public Schools
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temperature trend continues through next week
The project is set to be completed in 2022.
WOSC Breaks Ground on New Dorm
First United Methodist Church hosts a pop up shop.
First United Methodist Church hosts holiday pop up market