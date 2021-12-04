Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma to host enrollment events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Representatives with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma are in Lawton this weekend to provide health insurance options for the community.

Specials with the company’s Mobile Assistance Center are working to connect people with the insurance plans that work best for them.

During the enrollment events, attendees can learn about benefit options and check their eligibility for financial assistance.

“We’ve tried to really make it a big part of our job to get out there and get as many people covered under health insurance, so that they can take care of their medical needs and so Oklahoma is a very high rate of uninsured and so we do our very best to try to see if we can help increase that number and make sure people are protected,” Community Outreach Specialist Richard Trussell said.

And you still have a little time to get in touch with a specialist, the Mobile Assistance Center will be open at the Hilton Garden Inn until 6 p.m.

They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

