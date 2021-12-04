Expert Connections
City of Waurika waltzes into daddy-daughter dance

City of Waurika will host a daddy-daughter dance this weekend.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A daddy-daughter dance is happening in Waurika between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tickets for the dance are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

They can be purchased at City Hall, Waurika Fire Department or EMS.

Officials said they also have volunteers with the fire and police department to take someone if they don’t have a father or a date to take them.

It’s being held at the Waurika Elementary School, but you don’t have to attend the school to attend the dance.

