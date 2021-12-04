City of Waurika waltzes into daddy-daughter dance

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A daddy-daughter dance is happening in Waurika between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tickets for the dance are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

They can be purchased at City Hall, Waurika Fire Department or EMS.

Officials said they also have volunteers with the fire and police department to take someone if they don’t have a father or a date to take them.

It’s being held at the Waurika Elementary School, but you don’t have to attend the school to attend the dance.

