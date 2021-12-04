Comanche Nation concludes Elder drive-thru

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation spent the day celebrating their elders. Elders day is celebrated every December, where the entire tribe gets together to offer tribal seniors food and other treats.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker even came out to show support, and City National Banks helped the process go easier by distributing checks to the elders. This Elder’s day looked a little different than year’s past, but for good reason.

Tribal employees had the entire day off work to make sure that no elder went without during the event.

Comanche Nation Chairmen said it’s a holiday which brings everyone together.

