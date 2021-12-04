Expert Connections
COVID numbers rise during the holiday season

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As family and friends are gathering at social events for the holiday season, COVID testing and positive cases are beginning to rise.

District nurse manager Janene Atchley says they began to rise around the time people were gathering for Thanksgiving.

”With travel, airlines, family get togethers and things like that,” Atchley said. “You’re gonna see more flu’s and possibly COVIDS. So, we’re already seeing the up-tic with the cases already.”

Atchley has seen first hand the increase of COVID related appointments at the health department.

”Like a month ago, we were seeing like 650 cases, and now it’s over a thousand,” Atchley said. “Many of those have been hospitalized and in ICU, so we know there is an increase.”

Another place that is seeing a rise in numbers is the Marquis Labs mobile unit, a free drive thru COVID testing center located in the Cameron University football parking lot.

CNA nurse Jessica Robertson said the numbers have changed drastically in the last few weeks.

”We were actually not getting any positive cases, very few, I won’t say any,” Robertson said. “But very few at first, now we’re getting probably like 5 or 6 a day.”

With the colder seasons, the flu is also another variable in terms of sickness.

The flu and COVID-19 tend to have similar symptoms, and can get mistaken for one another, so Atchley said it’s best to get tested anyway.

”We have people who get flu shot and COVID shots, and their given at the same time,” Atchley said. “We’ve not had anyone with any significant issues. Vaccines are very safe and their effective and we know that they work.”

Both the Marquis Labs and the Health Department ask that you wear a mask or stay home if you are having any symptoms...until you can get COVID tested.

If you want to stay updated with COVID case numbers and or information on when and where to get tested, you can go to the Oklahoma State Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

