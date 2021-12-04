Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
Joshua Huff
Shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling knife on employee in Duncan
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Trout tournament to take place this weekend
Students donate to cancer research through Coins for a Cause.
Students from Edison Elementary give to cancer research
Comanche Nation concludes Elder drive-thru
Comanche Nation concludes Elder drive-thru