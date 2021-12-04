Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First United Methodist Church hosts holiday pop up market

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For those last minute Christmas shoppers, First United Methodist Church made it easy by having a pop up market today.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., local Duncan vendors set up in the church’s parlor rooms.

The holiday pop up market gave people the option to get multiples gifts at once, while also keeping their money local.

The vendors’ items included local honey products, hand made wooden pieces, graphic tees and some stocking stuffer items.

It helped out the the local shoppers, but also the vendors.

”Personally, for all the vendors here, it helps us round out our own Christmas budget, to be able to do things for our family,” Pop Up Market Coordinator Laura Goldring said. “Always appreciate people who support locally. In terms of the community, I think it’s so nice to just have local options, to be able to come and shop.”

For the vendors who don’t have a store front, this event gave them the option to show the community what they are making and selling.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Kenneth Ray Vann, who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: Snyder stabbing suspect arrested
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
Police arrest Christoper Hartley after standoff.
Charges filed in Lawton standoff
Gabriel Simon
Suspect identified in Lawton Correctional Facility murder
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

Latest News

As family and friends are gathering at social events for the holiday season, COVID testing and...
COVID numbers rise during the holiday season
Jaylon Miller
Man arrested after chase in stolen truck in Lawton
Mattie Beal Home will host photos with Santa this weekend.
Pictures with Santa set for Sunday at historic Mattie Beal Home
Dashawn Dearing
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest