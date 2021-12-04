First United Methodist Church hosts holiday pop up market

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For those last minute Christmas shoppers, First United Methodist Church made it easy by having a pop up market today.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., local Duncan vendors set up in the church’s parlor rooms.

The holiday pop up market gave people the option to get multiples gifts at once, while also keeping their money local.

The vendors’ items included local honey products, hand made wooden pieces, graphic tees and some stocking stuffer items.

It helped out the the local shoppers, but also the vendors.

”Personally, for all the vendors here, it helps us round out our own Christmas budget, to be able to do things for our family,” Pop Up Market Coordinator Laura Goldring said. “Always appreciate people who support locally. In terms of the community, I think it’s so nice to just have local options, to be able to come and shop.”

For the vendors who don’t have a store front, this event gave them the option to show the community what they are making and selling.

