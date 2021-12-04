Governor Kevin Stitt denies clemency for death row inmate
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the parole board’s recommendation of clemency for a death row inmate.
Last month the board advised clemency for Bigler Stouffer II over concerns about the state’s execution methods.
Stouffer was sentenced to death for the murder of a Putnam City school teacher.
With clemency denied, his execution is set for Thursday, Dec. 9.
