Governor Kevin Stitt denies clemency for death row inmate

OKLAOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the parole board’s recommendation of clemency for a death row inmate.

Last month the board advised clemency for Bigler Stouffer II over concerns about the state’s execution methods.

Stouffer was sentenced to death for the murder of a Putnam City school teacher.

With clemency denied, his execution is set for Thursday, Dec. 9.

