Students from Edison Elementary give to cancer research

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids and staff from Edison Elementary are standing up to cancer, with a special program to raise money to fund cancer research.

The fundraiser, called Coins for a Cause motivated the kids to bring in loose change, with the grand total going to the Leah Fitch Cancer Center.

The Cancer center received a check for about $800 by the Edison Student Council during a special ceremony this morning.

The class which raised the most money was also in for a treat.

“The bags were given to teachers in their classrooms. And it’s really a competition because all the teachers are really competitive. So we were like ‘bring coins, bring coins,’” Michele Hall, a 5th grade teacher from Edison, said. “And the Principal and the Secretary took the coins it to the bank and had all the coins counted up. And she did a competition for whichever class gets the most coins gets a pizza party, and I’m very competitive, so, I made them do it.”

The entire school took the fundraiser extra seriously this year, after one of Edison’s most loved cooks who died this year.

They gave the donation in his name, because of his love for the Coins for a Cause program.

