COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend there will be a trout tournament at Medicine Creek Park near Medicine Park.

The Reminder Trout Tournament will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and starts at daylight and ends at 3 p.m.

Those interested can sign up day of the event at Little Dam Bait Shop.

For more information call Johny Mac at 405-568-7364,

