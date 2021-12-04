Expert Connections
Up and Down Temperatures this Weekend into Next Week

Temperatures ranging 25 degrees in the 7-day forecast
By Reece Cole
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold front moved through overnight, allowing for breezy North winds across the area and a few isolated showers and storms Southeast of I-44. The bulk of the rain is done today, we could see some sprinkles through the afternoon as a low pressure system to our South allows for the clouds and moisture to circulate around us this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than the work week, but still 5 degrees above average in the low 60s. Winds will weaken into the afternoon as well.

Tonight, a light wind and clearing skies as temperatures drop into the low 40s or upper 30s. Going into Sunday, mostly sunny skies along with a Southerly wind influence a sharp warm up back into the mid to upper 70s ahead of another cold front Sunday night. Clouds will increase after sunset especially East of I-44. Most of us will stay dry, with the moisture again focused East of I-44.

Texoma clears out Monday but temperatures will only climb to the 50s. Tuesday night, another cold front looks to pass through but only bringing cloud cover with no rain in our area. We remain in the 50 through Wednesday until another warming trend begins in the second half of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again. Long term, a sharper cold front looks to move in early next weekend and bring us more consistent seasonal temperatures into mid-December.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

