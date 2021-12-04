Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Dawshawn Dearing after crash in Lawton.
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest
Joshua Huff
Shoplifting suspect arrested after pulling knife on employee in Duncan
A car chase in Lawton ended in a crash Friday morning
UPDATE: Friday morning car chase in Lawton ends in crash
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Jaylon Miller
Man arrested after chase in stolen truck in Lawton

Latest News

The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
Mt. View-Gotebo comes up short in Class C Championship
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting