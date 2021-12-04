WOSC Breaks Ground on New Dorm

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Administrators at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus broke ground on a new dormitory project this afternoon.

This comes after several years of demand.

“So, Western is a little bit different from a lot of the community colleges in the state, we don’t have an abundance of housing,” said Chad Wiginton, the President of Western Oklahoma State College. “Our first dormitory project was in 1999, and we have 98 rooms available on campus. Those dorms have actually been at max occupancy for the last 5 or 6 years, and there is a demand for more housing on campus.”

The new building can house up to 40 more students.

Wiginton says that with new on-campus options, more students can have a well-rounded experience.

“Living on campus just provides that holistic, college experience that we promote here at Western,” said Wiginton. “We are what you might call a ‘commuter’ campus, the majority of our students are part time, the majority drive to campus and leave, but then we do have that 100 right now, and soon to be 140, that will be able to live on campus. It just gives them the experience to be here, and engage with our faculty and staff in a different way, and also of course, take advantage of all the student activity opportunities we have on campus.”

He adds that with this new expansion, the college will also contribute to the development of Altus as a whole.

“There’s a lot of construction going on,” Wiginton said. “Typically, construction gets people excited, and so now, as Western Oklahoma State College, we’re also excited to be a part of that growth and innovation that is taking part in Altus. And we’re going to be able to do that through this new dormitory project.”

The plan is to have the dorms completed by next summer, but that is dependent on the weather and how the supply chain holds up.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.