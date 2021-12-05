All About Understanding educates, empowers Lawton youth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mentorship program is encouraging and motivating Lawton youth to improve on real life skills and make good decisions.

“Know yourself. Be yourself.”

Glen Gatling said that’s the key to All About Understanding’s foundation.

“That will lead them to the decisions that they make in life as far as whether you want to be an entrepreneur, whether you want to work for anybody,” Gatling said. “Whatever the case is. If you focus on who you are, that will guide you to doing and being successful in what you want to do.”

Last year, the pandemic led Gatling and his partner to follow a vision, creating a group that could help kids learn how to be themselves.

Mentors use activities to teach the children about topics like social media etiquette, communication, budgeting and even self-sustainability.

“The life skills that we are teaching, the self awareness that we are teaching, no matter how old you get, you’re going to need that in your life in order to keep you from making some of the detrimental decisions that can have a long lasting effect on your life,” Gatling said.

Matthew Dobbs is a college student who helps mentor the kids in the group.

At a Thanksgiving meal for those in need last week, Dobbs helped organize a clothes closet for kids and adults who needed warm clothes.

He said it can be tough to find leadership opportunities, and this is the perfect one for him.

“My age specifically really helps me connect to younger individuals or even individuals closer to my age than older members of All About Understanding because I’m going through the same things that they are,” Dobbs said.

Every month, the group now cleans G Ave. between 17th and Sheridan.

This week, Lawton Classic Chevrolet donated $15,000 to All About Understanding in support of the mission, a testament to the organization’s growth and impact.

“We feel like because we’re in a space of peace within ourselves, we have to get the youth in the community and their parents and everybody that is willing to be on board to feel what we feel,” Gatling said.

According to Gatling. the next activities will take place later in the month when they organize another clothing drive and have a Bridging the Gap Between Mental And Physical Health session.

If you’re interested in volunteering or joining, you should visit the website at allaboutunderstanding.org.

