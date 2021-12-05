Cold Fronts Work to Bring Fall Air to Texoma Through Mid-Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, clouds across most of Texoma following a cold front made temperatures more normal for early December. Highs in Oklahoma counties were in the mid-to-upper 50s and Texas counties in the low 60s. Winds have already weakened for the evening and will shift to Southerly overnight. Tonight, clouds will begin to move Northeast and allow for temperatures to fall into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Sunday, the Southwest wind will be 10-20 mph sustained and gusts upwards of 35 mph. With dry air and sunshine, elevated fire risk is in place for Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas counties. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front will arrive from the North Sunday evening and bring North winds overnight. Clouds and storms are possible in Southeast Oklahoma. We have the possibility to see some showers or storms areas southeast of I-44, with a slight chance to see a severe storm. Winds will be 15-25 mph.

Monday starts the week cool and dry, with highs in the 50s with sunny skies. Tuesday will be cloudy ahead of another weak cold front, which will reaffirm seasonal weather for Wednesday. Thursday starts another warming trend into the 70s before a stronger cold front arrives to begin the weekend. Early models are showing agreement of the potential for winter precipitation in Northern Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, but its a matter of how far south the blast of cold air dips where we could see some mix.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.